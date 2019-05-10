|
Janet (Palmieri) McLaren
West Des Moines - Janet McLaren, 84, passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, May 8, 2019 due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Janet was born October 15, 1934 to Sesto and Gretchen (Lawson) Palmieri in Madrid, IA. She graduated from Madrid High School in 1952 and married John S. McLaren on April 27, 1957. Janet was actively involved with John's advertising firm and in retirement enjoyed working in the fragrance area at Von Maur and Younkers, as well as serving as a long-time volunteer at Methodist Hospitals working in both floral services and the gift shop. She loved gardening, bird-watching, and especially doting on her beloved grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Heather (Mike) Sprock of Plano, TX; son, John (Julie) of Cherokee, IA; four grandchildren, Claire (Kevin) Gavigan, Cameron Sprock, Jack McLaren and Elizabeth McLaren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, William, Edward, Raymond and Charles Palmieri.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Blank Children's Hospital and Unity Point Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 10, 2019