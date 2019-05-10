Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
For more information about
Janet McLaren
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLaren's Chapel
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaren's Chapel
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet McLaren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet (Palmieri) McLaren


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet (Palmieri) McLaren Obituary
Janet (Palmieri) McLaren

West Des Moines - Janet McLaren, 84, passed from this life peacefully on Tuesday, May 8, 2019 due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Janet was born October 15, 1934 to Sesto and Gretchen (Lawson) Palmieri in Madrid, IA. She graduated from Madrid High School in 1952 and married John S. McLaren on April 27, 1957. Janet was actively involved with John's advertising firm and in retirement enjoyed working in the fragrance area at Von Maur and Younkers, as well as serving as a long-time volunteer at Methodist Hospitals working in both floral services and the gift shop. She loved gardening, bird-watching, and especially doting on her beloved grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Heather (Mike) Sprock of Plano, TX; son, John (Julie) of Cherokee, IA; four grandchildren, Claire (Kevin) Gavigan, Cameron Sprock, Jack McLaren and Elizabeth McLaren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, William, Edward, Raymond and Charles Palmieri.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Blank Children's Hospital and Unity Point Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now