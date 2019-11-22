|
Janet Rosenbaum
Des Moines - Janet Sinclair Rosenbaum passed away at Unity Point Hospital, Des Moines on November 21, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Ambrose Cathedral, Des Moines, Iowa. The family will be available at 1:00 PM in the Church entrance to greet friends. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Janet was born on November 23, 1939 in Melrose, Iowa to James F. and Irene (Lawless) Sinclair. Janet was an educator whose passion was early education. She served in the Des Moines Public Schools for many years.
Janet married her husband, James Rosenbaum, in 1962. They had three children: Paul, Angie, and Solomon John.
Janet is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Angie and son, Solomon John (Maria) Rosenbaum; brothers, Joseph, David (Beverley), and Maurice (Helen) Sinclair; sisters, Geraldine Henninger, Evelyn Tierney, Jeannine (John) Malett, and Carole (Joel) Morenz, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene; son, Paul Anthony; sister, Virginia Weiler ; and brother, Robert H. Sinclair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 2734 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115 or to St. Ambrose Cathedral. Online condolences may be made at www.caldwellparrish.com.
