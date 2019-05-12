|
Janette Louise Grodt
Urbandale - Janette L. Schartner Moody Grodt, 84, passed away peacefully due to Glioblastoma on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospice Johnston surrounded by family and friends.
Jan was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Both her smile and presence lit up a room—whether it be while selling real estate in the 70's, flying around the globe with her ITA friends, playing bridge and mahjong with her gal pals, hanging out with her East High friends, or just acting as the rock of her entire family.
Jan married Paul Grodt in 1993, and they resided in Urbandale until he passed in 2015. She is survived by three children, Kim (Jim) Fenimore, and their children Justin (Sarah) and Tessa (Jake); Kurt (Lisa) Moody, and their children Jake and Anna (Dre); Lynne (George) Graham, and their children Paige, Cole, and Jack; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Schartner; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Bill Moody.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Mercy Hospice at https://foundation.mercydesmoines.org/donate/ or the Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to June 9, 2019