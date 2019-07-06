Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Janice Caputo


1938 - 2019
Janice Caputo Obituary
Janice Caputo

West Des Moines - Janice Maxine Caputo, 80, of West Des Moines, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 am at Westover Funeral Home. The burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11am.

Janice was born November 6, 1938, in Harlan, KS, to Paul and Velma (Clapham) Buttermore. She was a true animal lover and contributed generously to their care and prevention of animal cruelty. Jan loved music and loved to play the piano. Family was very important to her.

Janice is survived by her siblings, Ruth Edwards of Fort Myers, FL, Gary P. (Linda) Buttermore of Boone, IA, Kristine Buttermore of Weslaco, TX; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the ASPCA or the Humane Society. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 6, 2019
