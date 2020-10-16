1/1
Janice Ham
Janice Ham

Funeral services for Janice Ham, 85, of Jefferson will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20th, at 10:30 am from the Brown Funeral Home in Jefferson with burial in the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery near Van Meter. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. Janice passed away Oct. 13th at the Greene Co. Medical Center.

Janice was born in Winterset and graduated in 1953. On October 29, 1955, Janice Hudson was married to Donald Ham at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Winterset. Janice and Don adopted two children into their family, David and Jolene.

During their marriage, Janice and Don lived and worked in many communities. Janice was a bookkeeper at Olson Produce in Manilla, Farner-Bocken in Carroll, Union Trust and Saving Bank in Fort Dodge, Jack Moritz Management in Omaha and Wadsworth & Smith CPA firm in Boise, Idaho for 22 years. She retired in 1997. She was also an instructor for AARP 55 Alive Mature Drivers. Janice and Don moved to Jefferson in 2000 and were members of Central Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, two grandchildren and a half-brother, Steven Reese Igo of Texas. She was preceded in death by her two children, David Ham and Jolene Hoisington




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
408 Lincolnway Street
Jefferson, IA 50129
515-386-4125
