Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Altoona United Methodist Church
Altoona - Janice Lee Hartgraves, was born November 6, 1937 in Newton, IA. She graduated from Newton High School in 1955.

On December 2, 1956, Jan married her high school sweetheart Dale Hartgraves. Jan retired from years of working as a bookkeeper and secretary at D&P Lumber Company, the Maytag Company, Lincoln Elementary school and the Newton Schools Administration Office.

At the age of 81, Jan passed away April 27, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.Those left to honor Jan's memory include her husband, Dale Hartgraves of Altoona, IA; her children, Greg (Kathy) Hartgraves; Brad Hartgraves (JoAnn Auld); Heidi (Harold) Rue; her beloved grandchildren and great grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Altoona United Methodist Church. Memorials can be given in Jan's name and left at the church in Altoona or at Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
