Janice Jo Rong
1936 - 2020
Janice Jo Rong

Des Moines - Janice Jo Rong passed away at home on June 4,2020 of Lewy Body Dementia. She is being cremated and the family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Janice was born April 6, 1936, in Creston, IA to John & Bernice (Bruner) Wiley. She grew up on her grandfather's farm where her father was a hired hand. She loved the farm and driving the tractor. Janice also enjoyed fishing with her boys and later her grandchildren.

Janice was named valedictorian when she graduated from Clearfield High School in 1955. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelors degree in nursing in 1959.

Janice was married to Billy Joe Rong on June 27, 1959.

Janice retired from Iowa Lutheran Hospital in 2009 after 44 years. Iowa Lutheran staff were her second family. She was the person they called to start difficult IVs. She was a supervisor and always used the stairs to get her exercise at work. Janice will not only be remembered for the number of years she worked at Iowa Lutheran but also the number of lives she touched.

Janice is lovingly remembered by her sons: Scott (Dawn), John (Hilleary), grandchildren: John, Rebecca and Rachel; brother Bill (Sharon) Wiley, sister Jacquie Timmons and sister-in-law Jane Bell.

Preceding Janice in death are her parents, her husband Bill, her step-sister Joan Owens and her brother-in-law Roger Bell.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
