Janice K. (Brown) Patterson
Las Vegas, NV - Janice K. (Brown) Patterson, 75 of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on May 18, 2019, with her 3 daughters by her side.
Born Jan. 12, 1944 in Ottumwa, IA., she was the daughter of the late Donald E. Brown & Hazel L. (Price) Brown.
She graduated from Ottumwa HS in 1962 and attended Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, IA.
She worked for John Deere, drove a school bus for Ankeny Community Schools in Ankeny, IA, and gave swimming lessons in the summer.
She moved to LV in 1990 and began a career in real estate in 1997.
She bought her "Tuscan Retreat" dream home in 2005 and turned it into a vacation rental for families, business events & small weddings until she retired from real estate in 2017.
She is survived by her 3 daughters Jodi K. Patterson of Sparks, NV, Julie A. Sheeder and her husband, Troy of Ankeny, IA, Jaime L. Halstead of Kirkland, WA and two grandchildren, Andrew J. Sheeder & Kaylynn A. Sheeder.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019