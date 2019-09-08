|
Janice Knoot
Knoxville - Janice L. (Mol) Knoot, 79, passed away following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, on Wednesday at Jefferson Place in Pella, IA. Janice is survived by her husband, Gene Knoot; four children and their spouses: Karen and Doug Bacon of Marshalltown, IA, Laura and Matt Devore of Portland, OR, Chris Knoot of Denver, CO, Kathy and Derek Hoyt of Knoxville; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson; and sister, Connie Van Waardhuizen of Pella. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, at 10:30 am at the Celebrate Community Church, Knoxville, Iowa. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon at Celebrate Community Church with the family present from 2 to 4 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019