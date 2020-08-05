1/1
Janice L. (Olerich) Huisenga
{ "" }
Janice L. (Olerich) Huisenga

Carroll - Janice L. (Olerich) Huisenga, age 90, of Carroll passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Eden Crest Legacy in Norwalk, IA.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Carroll with Rev. Rikki Sorensen officiating. Casket bearers will be Janice's grandchildren. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.

Those who wish may mail memorials to: The family of Janice Huisenga c/o Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, 705 N. Carroll St. Carroll, IA, 51401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.

Janice is survived by her six children and families: Allan Olerich (Jonna) of Glidden, Linn Olerich (Linda) of Indianola, Cathy Bristol (Darrel Lindholm) of Lincoln, NE, Dean Olerich (Laurie) of Mundelein, IL, and Mary Ferden (Brian) of Norwalk; her daughter-in-law Janet Olerich of Carroll; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Caroline Reis; four brothers Verdis, Mike, Delmer, and Joe, an infant brother Unice; five sisters: Lorraine Kileen, Darnella Loneman, Betty Williams, Illame Reisberg, and Karen Reis; and a son-in-law Larry Bristol; her husband Milo Olerich; and her son Rick Olerich in 2019.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
the First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Home - Carroll
705 N. Carroll St.
Carroll, IA 51401
(712) 792-3561
