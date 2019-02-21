|
|
Janice Lee Modde
Des Moines - Janice Lee Bonnett Modde, 81, passed away comfortably at her home in Beaverdale in Des Moines on February 16, 2019. Janice was born September 14, 1937, in Bussey, Iowa, to parents Ray and Ida Bonnett. She was the youngest of 11, and was raised on a farm. Over the years she lived in Bussey, Colfax, Oskaloosa, Ankeny, and Beaverdale. She worked at Reames Foods for almost 30 years and retired in 2004 leaving behind dozens of friends. Janice was a devout Christian of unwavering faith and she loved bluegrass gospel music and reading her bible. She enjoyed the holidays, and always kept Christmas in her heart.
Janice is survived by her two sons, two grandsons, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ida, and her 10 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street in Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Food Bank of Iowa in loving memory of Janice.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019