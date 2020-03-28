|
Janice Lee Radosevich
Des Moines - Janice Lee Radosevich, 86, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at home. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and will be live streamed through the Iles website. Please come to Janice's obituary page on the IlesCares.com website after 10:45 a.m. Monday to join in the service. Private burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.
Janice was born July 21, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, to James and Edith (Kuefner) Price. She married Frank Radosevich on November 19, 1954, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Des Moines, where they made their home and raised their three children.
Janice was a proud East High School Graduate, avid sports fan and biggest cheerleader for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. She loved to play cards, especially Bridge, and was a fabulous cook known for the best cookies ever. Janice was known as a kind, giving, strong, hardworking person with a great sense of humor and always happy. She was not blessed with a lot of grandchildren but had many granddogs that she adored. She will be remembered as someone who had so much fun and always a joy to be around.
Janice was born to be a mom. She also worked as a Registered Nurse at Broadlawns Medical Center for 20 years and later at VA Medical Center for 20 years, retiring in 1996.
Janice is survived by her children, Marsha (Dr. William) Marshall of Lakeland, FL, Mark (Melanie) Radosevich and Mary Radosevich, both of Overland Park, KS; grandchild, Katie (Joel) Heuertz of Topeka, KS; two great-grandchildren, Josh and Evie Heuertz; and her brother, James Price of Ankeny, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank.
Contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020