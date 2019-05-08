Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Janice Scheffert Obituary
Janice Scheffert

Indianola - Celebration of Life Services for Janice Kay Scheffert, 75, who passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Scheffert; children, Korinne Paulsen and Michael Scheffert; grandchildren, Jesse and Natalie Paulsen; father, Dale (Carolyn) Marsh; brother, John Marsh. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Scheffert; grandson, Blake Paulsen and her mother, Velma Jaspersen.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Janice Scheffert Memorial Fund. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019
