Janiece Lou Gnewikow
Des Moines - Janiece Lou Gnewikow, 92, went to her eternal home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
Services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church (5625 Franklin Ave, Des Moines, Iowa). Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, 1 NE 60th Avenue, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 23, 2019