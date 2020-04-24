Resources
Janine "Jan" Jensen Obituary
Urbandale - Janine T. Jensen, 71, of Urbandale, IA, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. Jan was born in Charles City, IA on August 22, 1948, the daughter of Clell and Helen (Kirby) Scott and stepdaughter of Wade Heddleston. Jan worked for Dr. Ava Feldman at Heartland Dermatology for 13 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her winter cruises to the Caribbean and the Friday night get-togethers with friends. Jan is survived by her husband Lance, her sons Mark (Mindee), and Scott (Sheri), one sister Colleen (Allan) Milhan of Norman, OK, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and a sister. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care. Condolences may be expressed at www.ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
