|
|
Janis Gideon
Indianola - Services for Janis Karen Gideon, 83, of Indianola, who passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Brio of Johnston, will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Indianola Regular Baptist Church with burial following in the Webb Cemetery, Norwalk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Gideon; granddaughter, Kelly Sims; great-granddaughter, Taylor Weldon; parents, Worthy and Margaret Harvey; and brothers, Ronald, Lynn, Loren Harvey. She is survived by her children, Laura Flinn, James (Pam) Gideon, Joan (Terry) Gladfelter, John Gideon, Nadine (Scott) Sims, and Lisa (Allen) Ihnen; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, where family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 8, 2019