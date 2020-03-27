Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Jann Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jann "Jake" Wakefield

Jann "Jake" Wakefield Obituary
Jann "Jake" Wakefield

Van Meter - Jann "Jake" Edward Wakefield, 80, of Van Meter passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 at his home. A private family service will be held April 1, 2020 with burial at Oakland Cemetery in De Soto. Due to public health concerns of Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice in memory of the care they gave the family. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
