Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Jaqueline Johnson Obituary
Jaqueline Johnson

Ankeny - Jacqueline "Jackie" Joy Johnson of Ankeny, Iowa, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21st at Ankeny Memorial Gardens (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd. Ankeny, IA). A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

She worked for DMACC in Ankeny for over 30 years in the cafeteria kitchen until she retired.

Jackie is survived by six children, Michelle Qualley (Mike), Mike Johnson (Rose), Karmen Wells (Ellis), Julie Logan (Garry), Tony Johnson Jr. and Tara Johnson; twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews, and friends.

Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
