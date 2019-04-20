|
|
Jary Lea (Schjaastad) Lucas departed this life on March 12, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Dale Lucas of Urbandale, Iowa; her sister Roma Pottebaum (Lee) of South Sioux City, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Dr. Gene Lucas (Jean) of Ankeny, Iowa; sister-in-law, Mary Kalberg (John) of Mason, Ohio; her five children: Desiree' Perrin (Dennis) of West Des Moines, Quinn Nelson (Amy) of Seattle, Washington, Kelly Bell, Cary Bell (Jenarae) and Toni Bell, all of West Des Moines. Also three step-children: Cheryl Rinehart, Caryl Lucas and Jim Lucas, all of Des Moines and eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Jary was born to Jerome and Bertha Schjaastad in Heron Lake, Minnesota, on September 13, 1937, and grew up in southwest Minnesota, attending high school in Fairmont where she was a cheerleader and a member of many clubs. During summers she worked at her father's Dairy Queen in Redwood Falls. She was a descendant of Norwegian immigrants, some of whom homesteaded in the Windom area.
An entrepreneur, with her best friend, Rose Hopkins, she operated Creations-IV-U, a craft supply store, in Valley Junction and Swedberg Ceramics in Highland Park. When she met Dale, she was working at Oceans Four, a tropical fish and small animal store which she later owned. She was a craft person herself and spent many hours beading artistic panels which were sold at craft fairs in Minnesota and Iowa. An avid traveler, she visited every US state, most Caribbean islands, Central American, Western European and Asian countries and Australia.
Raising her children was her mission in life and she encouraged them to raise prize rabbits and show them at the State Fair, volunteered as a Campfire leader, was a member of the Friendship Force and regularly attended athletic events at Valley High School to cheer for them.
A celebration of Jary's life will be held for family and friends at Hotel Renovo, 11167 Hickman Road, in Urbandale, Iowa, on April 28, 2019, at 1:00 P.M.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019