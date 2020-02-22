|
Jason Guisinger
DeSoto - Jason Dean Guisinger, 37 of DeSoto passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Thursday, February 27th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 28th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial with military honors will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Menlo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Jason Guisinger Memorial Fund at First State Bank in Stuart. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020