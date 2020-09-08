Jason Johnson
Elkhart - Jason L. Johnson, 42, of Elkhart, IA passed away on August 12, 2020 following a courageous year long battle against the terminal brain cancer Glioblastoma Multiforme. A visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. September 12, 2020, at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd. Ankeny). A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Lindsay Johnson; his parents, Mike and Wanda Johnson; his sisters, Krista (Russ) Wiseman and Caitlin (Nick) Wethington; his adored nieces, Courtney, Teagan, and Amrynn Wiseman; as well as other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myron and Lindy Johnson and Bernie and Signe Ehler, as well as nephew Brendon Wiseman, and many other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to the family of Jason (Lindsay Johnson) at Grinnell State Bank; while a foundation for GBM is being created in his honor.
