Jay Alan Usgaard
Urbandale - Jay Alan Usgaard, 78, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at home. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, where the family will receive friends from 10 - 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and scroll to the bottom of Jay's obituary to join the service. Cremation will follow services.
Jay was born December 10, 1941, in Decorah, Iowa, to Peter and Alyce (Andres) Usgaard. He married Shirley Tieskotter on May 11, 1963, in Decorah, Iowa. Jay worked in the clothing industry as a salesperson his entire career before retiring from Superba.
Jay is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughters, Jennifer Dillman of Liberty, MO and Susan (Gregory) Shipman of Waukee, IA; brother, Peter Usgaard of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren, Matthew Dillman, Joshua Dillman, Emily Dillman, Gabriel Dillman, Shane Dillman, Andraya Shipman, and Layton Shipman; and his great-granddaughter, Regan Dillman. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.