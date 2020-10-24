1/1
Jay Alan Usgaard
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Alan Usgaard

Urbandale - Jay Alan Usgaard, 78, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at home. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, where the family will receive friends from 10 - 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and scroll to the bottom of Jay's obituary to join the service. Cremation will follow services.

Jay was born December 10, 1941, in Decorah, Iowa, to Peter and Alyce (Andres) Usgaard. He married Shirley Tieskotter on May 11, 1963, in Decorah, Iowa. Jay worked in the clothing industry as a salesperson his entire career before retiring from Superba.

Jay is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughters, Jennifer Dillman of Liberty, MO and Susan (Gregory) Shipman of Waukee, IA; brother, Peter Usgaard of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren, Matthew Dillman, Joshua Dillman, Emily Dillman, Gabriel Dillman, Shane Dillman, Andraya Shipman, and Layton Shipman; and his great-granddaughter, Regan Dillman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved