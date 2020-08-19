Jay D. Coffey
Norwalk - Jay D. Coffey, 86, passed away August 18, 2020 at Eden Crest at Legacy in Norwalk.
Jay was born July 26, 1934 in Corydon, Iowa to James and Mary Coffey. After graduating from Corydon High School, he moved to Des Moines, Iowa starting a job in construction. Little did he know that would be his life's career. Masonry, framing, remodeling, building residential and multi-family homes. He retired when he was 68 and his son took over the business.
Jay married Ann Lewis in 1954, they had three children, Kathie and Jack Eaton, Mike Coffey and Tricia and Kelly Claybrook. From that came eight beautiful granddaughters, and from them there were 20 great-grandchildren. He was very proud of all of them. He involved himself in softball, baseball and Cub Scouts. Iowa football and NASCAR were his favorite sports. He was a very hard working, kind and caring man. Jay was proud to be an American and very patriotic. He always made it a point to say "thank you for your service" to any serviceman or servicewoman he encountered.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. The family invites you to join them virtually through the link in his obituary on Hamilton's website. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association
in loving memory of Jay.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.