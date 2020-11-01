1/1
Jay P. Cookman
Jay P. Cookman

Waukee - Jay Cookman, 82, died on October 31, 2020, from Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.

He is survived by his wife, Annette, daughter, Jaynette (Michael Rittman) of Clive, and son, Jeff (Jerri) Cookman of Carlisle, four grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 4, at Lutheran Church of Hope (925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines). The service will be live-streamed at hopeonline.tv/specialevents. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel (801 19th Street, West Des Moines). Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. To view a complete obituary for Jay and to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
