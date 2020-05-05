|
|
Jay S. Daniels
West Des Moines -
Jay Daniels of West Des Moines passed away from COVID-19 on May 5 at the age of 92. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Economics, and was an officer of Ross Daniels, Incorporated until his retirement. He was active in, and was a past master of Za-Ga-Zig Masonic Temple and Scottish Rite, holding a 32nd degree, as well as being a past president of Temple B'nai Jeshurun.
Jay was devoted to his family and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Marlene. They had wonderful times together and traveled to all 7 continents. Jay is survived by his children, Karen (Ron Pierce) and Ross (Amy Ward), his grandchildren, Becky and David Ford, and a brother, Clarke Daniels.
Services will be private but may be viewed online at www.ilescares.com at 1:00 PM CENTRAL TIME. Thursday, May 7, 2020
Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple B'nai Jeshurun (www.templebnaijeshurun.org), the Des Moines Area Religious Council (www.dmarcunited.org), or the ()
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 7, 2020