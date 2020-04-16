Resources
Jay Thomas "Jay T" Emory Jr.

Jay Thomas "Jay T" Emory Jr. Obituary
Jay "Jay T" Thomas Emory Jr.

Des Moines - Jay "Jay T" Thomas Emory Jr., 35 of Des Moines, IA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 13, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded and private services to remember and celebrate Jay T will be held at a later date at Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral. Ouellette - Pierschbacher - Thomas Funeral and Cremation Care of Ankeny is caring for Jay T and his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
