Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayme Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayme Cox


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jayme Cox Obituary
Jayme Cox

Des Moines - Jayme Cox, 62, passed away June 8, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Private family services are being held at a later date.

Jayme was born February 6, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to J.H. and Veronica Deeds. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Jayme was a wonderful mom, daughter, grandma, sister, and aunt and always put her family first. Jayme also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Monkey.

Jayme is survived by her children, Tricia (Jason) Byers, Alissa (Frank) Butler and Shane (Felicia Campbell); boyfriend, Ken Bancroft; grandchildren, Emma Butler and Hannah Butler; siblings, Lynda Deeds, James (Lori) Deeds and Bernadette McLeod; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Loretta Easley and Lynnette Deeds; and the father of her children, Jerry Cox.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now