Jayme Cox
Des Moines - Jayme Cox, 62, passed away June 8, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Private family services are being held at a later date.
Jayme was born February 6, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to J.H. and Veronica Deeds. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Jayme was a wonderful mom, daughter, grandma, sister, and aunt and always put her family first. Jayme also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Monkey.
Jayme is survived by her children, Tricia (Jason) Byers, Alissa (Frank) Butler and Shane (Felicia Campbell); boyfriend, Ken Bancroft; grandchildren, Emma Butler and Hannah Butler; siblings, Lynda Deeds, James (Lori) Deeds and Bernadette McLeod; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Loretta Easley and Lynnette Deeds; and the father of her children, Jerry Cox.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019