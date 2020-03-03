|
|
Jayne Anne Sullivan
West Des Moines - Jayne Sullivan left this earth on March 1, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of the greater Des Moines area. Jayne was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Drake University and received her masters from the University of Northern Iowa. She began her career at North High School and after five years she left teaching and began a lifelong career with the Department of Education until her retirement in 2000.
Jayne was a founding member of The RaySociety, Parliamentarian of The Des Moines Women's Club, a member of PEO - Chapter KD, Tri Delta Sorority, Des Moines Pioneers and a lifetime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her brother, Floyd Simmerman and longtime companion, Bill Moller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Sr. and Edythe Simmerman.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church 4114 Allison Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310. Visitation will be from 4PM- 7PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the church. A private burial will be at Jordan Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The RaySociety at Drake University, 2507 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311; PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312 or The Des Moines Women's Club, 1501 Woodland Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309.
"Go ye therefore and teach all"
Online condolences: DyamondMemorial.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020