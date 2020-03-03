Services
Dyamond Memorial
121 SW 3rd Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-7543
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
4114 Allison Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
4114 Allison Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Anne Sullivan


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne Anne Sullivan Obituary
Jayne Anne Sullivan

West Des Moines - Jayne Sullivan left this earth on March 1, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of the greater Des Moines area. Jayne was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Drake University and received her masters from the University of Northern Iowa. She began her career at North High School and after five years she left teaching and began a lifelong career with the Department of Education until her retirement in 2000.

Jayne was a founding member of The RaySociety, Parliamentarian of The Des Moines Women's Club, a member of PEO - Chapter KD, Tri Delta Sorority, Des Moines Pioneers and a lifetime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her brother, Floyd Simmerman and longtime companion, Bill Moller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Sr. and Edythe Simmerman.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church 4114 Allison Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310. Visitation will be from 4PM- 7PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the church. A private burial will be at Jordan Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The RaySociety at Drake University, 2507 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311; PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312 or The Des Moines Women's Club, 1501 Woodland Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309.

"Go ye therefore and teach all"

Online condolences: DyamondMemorial.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -