|
|
Jayne E. Lautenbach
Lakewood Ranch, FL formerly West Des Moines - Jayne passed away October 17, 2019 at her residence in Lakewood Ranch, FL, primarily due to Parkinson's disease. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum.
Jayne was born April 2, 1936 in Evanston, IL and spent all of her early years in Peoria, IL. She attended both the University of Missouri and Iowa State University, majoring in journalism. Jayne was an avid reader, book collector and patron of the arts. She never missed an opportunity to attend a ballet, an opera or a symphony concert. Jayne excelled at many endeavors as a classical pianist, an artist, writing, and a lifelong equestrian.
For more than 25 years, Jayne was a scriptwriter for business training films. She owned horses for over 60 years, trained, and exhibited horses in several disciplines. Jayne was a certified dressage instructor and thoroughly enjoyed teaching her many students.
Jayne was a co-founder of the Moingona Hunt, an English foxhunting club. She was the original trainer and huntsman of the foxhounds and knew them all (as many as 45) by their names.
Jayne is survived by her husband, Robert "Bud" Lautenbach; sons, Paul Perry (Yvonne) of Carbondale, CO and Michael Perry of Des Moines; brothers, Howard Fulford (Phyllis) of Indianapolis, IN and Greg Fulford of Napa, CA; step daughters, Cynthia Fox of Des Moines, Laura Mackaman (David) of Des Moines and Patricia Lehmer (Kenny) of Carlsbad, CA; as well as eleven grandchildren.
Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Doris Fulford of Peoria, IL; son, Tyler Perry of Inverness, FL; and stepsons, James Lautenbach of West Des Moines and Russell Lautenbach of Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, New York 10163.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020