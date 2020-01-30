|
Jayne Maple Lacox, daughter of Paul and Annabelle Lacox passed away peacefully on the night of Jan 28th in Grand Junction, Colorado. She is survived by her two sons Zachary (Zan) Lockhart of Appleton, Maine and Tyson Lockhart of Grand Junction, Colorado and her brother Wayne (Marcia) Lacox of Booneville, Iowa.
Always an artist, Jayne created many works over the years in nearly every medium available and supported countless other fellow creators. She took great joy in uniqueness and loved the weirdos of the world. She was generous when it was unexpected, and always when it was needed. Living much of her life in Georgia raising her two boys, she returned briefly to her childhood home in Booneville, Iowa before being diagnosed with Parkinson's and moving to Colorado to be closer to the care given by her youngest son. A true lover of the ocean, she spent her formative years in Florida near Destin/Mexico Beach. Many family vacations there and many more fond memories about the area were shared over the years. Her family intends to spread her ashes in those much loved waters.
In lieu of a service, flowers, or memorials, the family encourages everyone to celebrate her spirit by initiating any random act of kindness, any uninhibited artistic expression or any excited utterance caused by discovery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020