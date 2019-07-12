|
Jean A. Berkuta
- - Jean Ann Berkuta, age 97, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2019.
She was born in Ida Grove, Iowa, on September 27, 1921 to William and Anna Adaline Lindsay.
Jean graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, and received her Elementary Teachers Certificate from the state of Iowa. She taught first and second grades for two years in Cleghorn, Iowa.
In 1945, Jean married Nicholas Berkuta and lived in the state of Delaware for three years prior to moving to California, where they spent the rest of their lives. Preceded in death by her husband, they were married nearly 50 years and had six children. For over ten years they cared for 30 foster children, one or two at a time and as an emergency foster care shelter. As their children grew up, Jean and Nick enjoyed traveling abroad, including one trip "around the world."
A devoted born-again Christian, Jean cherished her church work, including teaching Sunday school for 30 years. For over 70 years, she loved to "sing to the Lord" as a choir member and church soloist.
Jean was a proud member of P.E.O., Chapters MB and KR; the Woman's Christian Temperance Union; and Odd Fellows. She continued as an active member of many volunteer organizations throughout her life. Jean was actively involved in projects that helped to improve the community and worked toward leaving the world a more lovely and caring place.
Her personal hobbies were her deep interest in Bible study and family genealogy.
She is survived by her sister, six children, eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 12 to July 13, 2019