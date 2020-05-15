|
Jean Ann Cowles Baker
Grimes - Jean Ann Cowles Baker, age 75, passed away on May 12th after a battle with cancer.
Jean was born on July 31, 1944, to George and Bernice Cowles in Postville, IA. After graduating from Fayette High School in 1962 she went on to study at St. Luke's School of Practical Nursing in Cedar Rapids, IA.
After graduation, she worked in different hospitals until her retirement in 1983 from Harmony House.
In 1964, she married Richard Evans. They later divorced.
She married Harold Baker in 1977. They spent winters in Mission, Texas, until Harold's death in 2000. Jean continued to live in Mission where she served as the president of activities for many years. She relocated to Grimes in 2016.
Jean was a passionate crafter. When she was not filling her home with warmth and kindness, she enjoyed local garage sales, the Chicago Cubs, playing cards and activities at the Grimes Senior Center. We will miss her greatly.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and guardian parents. Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Shelly Evans, West Des Moines; sister Karen (Jerry) Trzebiatowski, Nelsonville, WI; and two special sisters (cousins) who helped raise her, Crystol Tobias of Carlton, MN and Madalyn Vierow of Waverly, IA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020