Jean Bartlett
Indianola - Funeral services for Jean Lucile Kessler Bartlett, 84, who passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 25 at the First Baptist Church in Indianola. Public visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m., prior to services at the church, using CDC Guidelines. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Wayne, just five months prior. Her legacy of loyalty and love will live on through those who survive her, Joan (Roger) Nickelson, Gary (Kathy) Bartlett and Jill Bailey; grandchildren, Joel, Juliet, Janelle, Tyler, Jeffrey, Bob, Bennett, and Kessler; and her great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Paige, Benjamin, William, Abigail, TJ and piper. She will be missed by extended family and many friends. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.