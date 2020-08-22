1/1
Jean Bartlett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Bartlett

Indianola - Funeral services for Jean Lucile Kessler Bartlett, 84, who passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 25 at the First Baptist Church in Indianola. Public visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m., prior to services at the church, using CDC Guidelines. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Wayne, just five months prior. Her legacy of loyalty and love will live on through those who survive her, Joan (Roger) Nickelson, Gary (Kathy) Bartlett and Jill Bailey; grandchildren, Joel, Juliet, Janelle, Tyler, Jeffrey, Bob, Bennett, and Kessler; and her great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Paige, Benjamin, William, Abigail, TJ and piper. She will be missed by extended family and many friends. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved