Jean E. Dever
Des Moines - Jean E. Dever, 70, of Des Moines died at Iowa Methodist Medical Center on Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Iles Funeral Homes - Dunn's Chapel. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dunn's Chapel followed by burial at Indian Valley Cemetery near Indianola.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde; three children, Kristin, Marcus (Alisha), Melissa; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce, Bud, Debbie, Donna and Dixie; and numerous nieces and nephews. An expanded obituary may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020