Jean Finch
1941 - 2020
Jean Finch

Kelley - Jean Francile Soderstrum Finch passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born to Helen Lee Soderstrum and Wayde Soderstrum on October 17, 1941, in Ames, Iowa.

Jean attended Kelley Elementary School and graduated from Ballard High School in 1960. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kelley. On October 20, 1962, she was united in marriage to Ronald Finch. They had three children, Mark, Michelle, and Michael.

Jean is survived by her husband, Ronald, her children, Mark (Tracey), Michelle (Thom McDonald), and Michael (Marcy), seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her sister, Janice Saveraid.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayde and Helen Soderstrum, her grandparents, Elsie and Merlin Soderstrum, and T.T. and Olive Lee, and her brother-in-law Don Saveraid.

To honor Jean, a private family graveside service will be held at the Kelley Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family and a decision will be made later as to its use.

Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater entrusted with arrangements.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
