Jean Johnson
Urbandale - Jean (Lois Jean Youngblood) Johnson of the Deerfield Retirement Community in Urbandale was reunited with her husband, Lowell, on January 17, 2020.
Jean was raised NW of Jefferson, IA on the Youngblood family farm. During her youth, Jean was active in 4-H, the First Presbyterian Church, Rainbow Girls, High School Music and Theater, a State piano qualifier and was inducted into the Quill and Scroll Honor Society.
Jean attended Iowa State College where she was on her Dorm's Council, met Lowell and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. Jean and Lowell were married in Jefferson, IA on January 14, 1951. Afterwards, Lowell's USAF duties took them to several stateside bases.
Jean and Lowell returned to Iowa State College in 1955 where their first son, Kent, was born. Lowell became Dr. Johnson, DVM while Jean supported the family as Director of the Iowa State Home Management House.
After college, Jean and family arrived in Garner, IA when Lowell joined the Veterinary Clinic. Jean was kept busy with her boys (Jay joined Kent in 1960), the family acreage, the Presbyterian Women's Circle, PEO, leading 4-H and Scout groups, substitute teaching, as the dietician for Concord Manor and the owner of Garner's Dairy Queen.
Jean moved from Garner when Lowell accepted a USDA position in Washington DC. Out East, Jean was involved in DAR and was the tour guide for visiting family and friends. Retiring back in Central Iowa, Jean and Lowell moved into the active Deerfield Retirement Community.
Lowell proceeded Jean in death on October 25, 2018. She is survived by her sons Kent (Sara) and Jay (Sabrina) and Grandson Ben. Memorials on behalf of Jean and Lowell can be made to the Iowa State University Alumni Association.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020