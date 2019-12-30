Resources
Jean Lois Sandstrom

Jean Lois Sandstrom Obituary
Jean Lois Sandstrom

Des Moines - Jean Lois Sandstrom, 64, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. She was a native of Owatonna, MN, a graduate of Drake University and Iowa State. She was employed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and previously worked at Bishop Engineering and National Handcraft. She had been active in the DM Community Orchestra, Korean Cultural Center, and was a member of the DM Valley Friends Meeting (Quaker).

Jean is survived by her husband, Andrew Shaffer; one son, Neal Shaffer of Des Moines (fiancée Noëmie Sollier of Sorèze, France); two sisters, Judith (Peter Kohn) Sandstrom of Chicago, IL, and Janet (Polk) Davison of Des Moines; one niece, Erin (Brad) Davison-Rippey of Des Moines.

A Quaker memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. in Waveland Hall at Plymouth Church, 4126 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DM Valley Friends Meeting, 4211 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
