Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:45 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Jean Louise (McWilliams) Sutton Obituary
Jean Louise (McWilliams) Sutton

Des Moines - Jean Louise (McWilliams) Sutton passed away March 1, 2019, in Naples, Florida. She was born March 14, 1930, in Des Moines, to parents Edward V. McWilliams and Irene McWilliams.

Jean was a Girl Scout leader, a member of Eastern Star, and a member of Highland Park Christian Church. She enjoyed serving as deaconess and helping with Vacation Bible School.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Earl W. Sutton; daughters, Jill (Bob) Schatz, Joy (Dan) Reeves, Joyce (Kelly) Carpenter, and Janice (Emmett) Schnathorst; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way, and 1 great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Irene McWilliams; brother, Ed McWilliams; and her sisters, Joan Haller and Joy Colson.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House Hospice or Highland Park Christian Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019
