Sister Jean M. (Jean Francis) Byrne, BVM
Sister Jean M. (Jean Francis) Byrne, BVM died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 94.
Virtual Visitation and Rite of Committal were held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:45 a.m. All events may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/
She was born on Nov. 13, 1925, in Chicago to Francis and Anne (MacLellan) Byrne. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Sept. 8, 1943, from St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1946, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1951.
Sister Jean ministered as a secondary teacher at St. Joseph Academy in Des Moines and Dowling High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. She was an elementary teacher in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Chicago; and Butte, Mont. She served the congregation as BVM Personnel Office director and Mount Carmel Archives volunteer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clifford Byrne. She is survived by cousins and the Sisters of Charity, BVM with whom she shared life for 77 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm
