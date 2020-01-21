Services
Jean M. Crabbs


1943 - 2020
Jean M. Crabbs Obituary
Jean M. Crabbs

Johnston, Iowa - Jean Marie Crabbs, 76, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 due to heart failure.

Jean was born April 24, 1943 in Cherokee, Iowa to John and Ruth (Jones) Newlin. She moved to Johnston, Iowa at a young age and made it her forever home. She worked at The Mission Church where she was instrumental in organizing many mission trips. She married Loyd Crabbs on Christmas Eve in 1969. She enjoyed camping and traveling in the United States. Jean loved her family above all else, and had a large place in her heart for her church family as well.

She is survived by her sons, John (Eileen) Saunders of Haverhill, Iowa and Jim (Paula) Suckow of Urbandale, Iowa and her grandchildren, Ashley (Matt), Wesley (Miranda), Owen, Colton, Corey, and Troy. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Crabbs; brother, Larry Newlin; grandson, Michael; and her parents, John and Ruth Newlin.

Services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Mission Church, 12001 Ridgemont Drive, Urbandale, IA 50323. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the The Mission Church or to Hope Ministries in loving memory of Jean. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
