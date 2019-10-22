Services
Jean Marie Groff

Jean Marie Groff Obituary
Jean Marie Groff

Ossian - Jean Marie Groff, 95, Ossian, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Ossian Senior Hospice, Ossian, Iowa.

Survivors include children, David of Atlanta, Georgia; Mary (Howard) Eikenberry of Urbandale, Iowa; Robert (Patricia) of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Four grandchildren, Erin (Brook) Rumford and Christopher Groff of West Chester, Pennsylvania; Emily Eikenberry of Des Moines and Sarah Eikenberry of Ocala, Florida. Twin great-grandsons, Calder and Brooklyn Rumford of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Sister-in-law, Arline Becker of Decorah, Iowa and many niece and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11:30am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, Iowa. The Rev. Robert Gross will be the celebrant.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 9:30-11:30am before mass time at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, Iowa.

Inurnment will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 3pm at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery, Ossian, Iowa.

Condolences may be left with: www.graufuneralhomes.com.

Schmitz -Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
