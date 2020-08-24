Jean Marie Peterson
Pleasant Hill - Jean Marie Peterson was born May 27, 1945, in Wisconsin to John and Shirley Schuppel. She passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a battle with cancer at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Marcy Stone and husband Doug of Saydel; her son, Brad and wife Carme of Carlisle; and her son, Ross and wife Erin of Des Moines. Her pride and joy were her 7 grandchildren: Matt, Addie, Tanner, Camden, Claire, Eli, & Audrey Jean.
Jean was adored by her coworkers at Iowa Lutheran Hospital where she worked until months before her illness. At 74 she was a wonder women with her time and energy. A day off work with the grandkids could include a trip to the farmers market, the Science Center, lunch at Spaghetti Works (kids eat free on Monday), the zoo, Adventureland, and ice cream in a single day.
Mom wanted her obituary short and sweet, and to the point. So here's the point: make time for ice cream.
Services will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th St, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 28. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29. Casual dress is requested by the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.