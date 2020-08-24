1/1
Jean Marie Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Marie Peterson

Pleasant Hill - Jean Marie Peterson was born May 27, 1945, in Wisconsin to John and Shirley Schuppel. She passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a battle with cancer at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Marcy Stone and husband Doug of Saydel; her son, Brad and wife Carme of Carlisle; and her son, Ross and wife Erin of Des Moines. Her pride and joy were her 7 grandchildren: Matt, Addie, Tanner, Camden, Claire, Eli, & Audrey Jean.

Jean was adored by her coworkers at Iowa Lutheran Hospital where she worked until months before her illness. At 74 she was a wonder women with her time and energy. A day off work with the grandkids could include a trip to the farmers market, the Science Center, lunch at Spaghetti Works (kids eat free on Monday), the zoo, Adventureland, and ice cream in a single day.

Mom wanted her obituary short and sweet, and to the point. So here's the point: make time for ice cream.

Services will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th St, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 28. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29. Casual dress is requested by the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved