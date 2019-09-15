Services
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley Acres
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
Overland Park, IA
View Map
Jean Melvin Obituary
Jean Melvin

Des Moines - Jean Marie Melvin, 96, of Des Moines, IA, died July 13, 2019, at Wesley Acres Retirement Community in Des Moines.

Memorial services will be held in Des Moines and in Kansas City. The first will be in Des Moines on Friday, September 20, 10 am, at Wesley Acres. There will be a second service on Saturday, September 21, 10 am, in the chapel at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. Private burial.

She is dearly missed by her children, Judy Henn and Patty (Kevin) LaGree; grandchildren, Tony (Juliet) Penna, David (SallyJean) Penna, Bret (Alison) LaGree, Carrie (Mike) Dunham-LaGree, Alicia (Jeremy) Banks, Christina Melvin, and Mike Melvin; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Milly Long; four nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Martha Bretnall; husband, Keith Melvin; son, Jim Melvin; and sister, Lolly Clotts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Wesley Acres, 3520 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, designated for Good Samaritan Endowment. To view a complete obit or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
