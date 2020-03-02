|
|
Jean Morrissey Bustos
Montezuma - Jean Morrissey Bustos, 68, of Montezuma, died Feb. 18 at her home. A memorial service will be held in March.
The daughter of John and Jean Morrissey, she was born May 1, 1952, in Oklahoma City. She received a BS in philosophy from the University of Iowa. She did graduate work in religion and was admitted to Iowa Writers' Workshop.
She had been married to James Duerlinger and Eusebio Bustos. She is survived by her children, Eusebio John Bustos, of Des Moines and Elizabeth (Alan) Bolen, of Sully; her brother, Jack (Colette) Morrissey, of Lenexa, KS and her sister, Katherine (Charles) Nold, of Onaka, SD; and her mother, Jean Morrissey, of Montezuma.
She had been a newspaper writer for the Albuquerque Journal, Las Vegas News, Montezuma Chronicle Republican and the Oskaloosa Herald; and had submissions published in The New York Times, Des Moines Register and Denver Post.
Her father died in 2009 and a dear nephew died in 1987.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020