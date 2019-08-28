|
Jean Papich
Slater - Jean Marie Papich, 84, a resident of the Madrid Home, formerly of Slater, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2019 at the Madrid Home. Funeral Mass: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 31st, at Saint Malachy's Catholic Church, Madrid, by Father Ross Caniglia. Burial: Ames Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 6:30 P.M. Friday at Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater and after 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Marion; children, Michael (Karen) Papich, Cedar Rapids and Julie (Stefan) Ryon, Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Allison (Austin) Dunaway and daughters, Ryleigh and Randi, all of Abilene, Texas, Megan Simcak, Pflugerville, Texas, April Clinton and children, Kyra, Kyler, Dawson, Drake and Riot, all of Cedar Rapids, and Alex (Jordan) Ryon, Saginaw, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard B. and Blanche B. (Lane) Whalen.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019