Jean Piper
Des Moines - Jean Piper, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk.
Jean was born June 4, 1935 in Des Moines, the daughter of Mike and Daisy (Boggs) Russo. She married Donald Piper on June 29, 1952. Jean retired in 1985 from Mercy Medical Center where she worked at the information desk for many years. She loved to cook. Jean also enjoyed making crafts, quilting, playing cribbage and tending to her flower gardens. She also loved wintering in Texas with her husband Donald.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald Piper; children, Linda (Randy) Owen, Rick (Janet) Piper and Kelly Jo McElvogue; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Diana Losee; brother, Michael (Jackie) Russo; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Roy McElvogue.
The family will greet friends Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Jean.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019