Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Piper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Piper


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Piper Obituary
Jean Piper

Des Moines - Jean Piper, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Regency Care Center in Norwalk.

Jean was born June 4, 1935 in Des Moines, the daughter of Mike and Daisy (Boggs) Russo. She married Donald Piper on June 29, 1952. Jean retired in 1985 from Mercy Medical Center where she worked at the information desk for many years. She loved to cook. Jean also enjoyed making crafts, quilting, playing cribbage and tending to her flower gardens. She also loved wintering in Texas with her husband Donald.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald Piper; children, Linda (Randy) Owen, Rick (Janet) Piper and Kelly Jo McElvogue; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Diana Losee; brother, Michael (Jackie) Russo; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Roy McElvogue.

The family will greet friends Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Jean.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -