Jean Stajcar
Ankeny - Jean Anne Stajcar, 74, died on May 15, 2020 surround by her family at Courtyard Estates in Bondurant.
Jean was born on January 1, 1946 in Des Moines to Alfonso and Teresa (Catrone) Chiovaro. She attended St. Joseph's Academy. Jean provided child care for over 36 years to many families in Ankeny while raising her own family with Gary. Her hobbies included cooking, reading, gardening, and supporting the local police department. She also enjoyed music and attending concerts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frank and Dominic Chiovaro, and son Andrew Stajcar. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Gary, son Gary, Jr. (Sherri) of San Tan Valley, AZ, daughter Terri (Shawn) Whitmore of Ankeny, and brother John Chiovaro of Des Moines; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, May 19 at Ankeny Funeral Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday with burial be at Oralabor Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ChildServe in Johnston. Please visit www.ankenyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences, view the link to ChildServe, and more information on the social distancing guidelines.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 19, 2020