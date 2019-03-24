|
Jean Tannatt
Pleasant Hill - Norma (Jean) Tannatt passed away at age 88 on March 14, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. Jean was born in Garwin, Iowa and spent most of her life in Iowa, residing for 48 years in her home in Pleasant Hill. Following the death of her husband Kermit after 60 years of marriage, Jean moved to Maryland in 2012 to be near her daughter, Sharman Kahn (Richard) and grandson, Doug, and in July 2018 she moved to Ocala, Florida with her daughter and son-in-law. In addition to Sharman and her family, Jean is survived by her brother, Boyd Van Horn, nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Tannatt in 2011, son Douglas Tannatt in 1991, and parents Orell and Violet Van Horn.
Jean graduated from Garwin High School in 1948. Following graduation, Jean worked in an office in Waterloo, Iowa, and was one of six employees chosen to complete on-the-job training sponsored by Gates Business School. Jean worked as a legal secretary in Gladbrook, Iowa, where she met Kermit. She also worked for attorneys in Manning and Des Moines, Iowa. Jean and Kermit lived in Charles City, Iowa for 10 years before moving to Pleasant Hill in 1963. Jean retired in 1991 as a Trust Officer from what is now U.S. Bank in Des Moines, and beginning in 1993 she worked as a clerk in the Iowa House of Representatives for several years.
Jean was an active member of several churches over the years, a devoted P.E.O. member, and a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star. She cherished her many friends and loved making new friends, and enjoyed many years of entertaining and cooking for family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019