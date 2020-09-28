1/1
Jean Venn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Venn

Des Moines - February 5th, 1941 to September 26th, 2020

Jean Venn passed away at home surrounded by family. Jean was the heart of her family, loved cooking, traveling and family reunions. She had a passion for animals, grandbabies, loved to laugh, have fun, and play a game or two of cribbage.

Jean is survived by 5 daughters, 3 sons, 26 grandchildren, countless great and great-great-grandchildren, 7 sisters, and 5 brothers.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, daughter Margaret, son Ray, granddaughter Stacey, her parents, 4 sisters, and 1 brother.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved