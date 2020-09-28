Jean Venn



Des Moines - February 5th, 1941 to September 26th, 2020



Jean Venn passed away at home surrounded by family. Jean was the heart of her family, loved cooking, traveling and family reunions. She had a passion for animals, grandbabies, loved to laugh, have fun, and play a game or two of cribbage.



Jean is survived by 5 daughters, 3 sons, 26 grandchildren, countless great and great-great-grandchildren, 7 sisters, and 5 brothers.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, daughter Margaret, son Ray, granddaughter Stacey, her parents, 4 sisters, and 1 brother.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store